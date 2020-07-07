All apartments in Eagan
Last updated December 11 2019 at 11:06 PM

1507 Sherwood Way

1507 Sherwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Sherwood Way, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately for short or long-term lease! Stately 2 story home is situated on a phenomenal corner lot on a quiet culdesac in a highly sought after Eagan neighborhood. Well-appointed home has been updated from top to bottom. You'll love the remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinet space, gorgeous granite countertops, fantastic oversized island and open concept feel! Great spaces thruout including 4 Bedrooms up, including a massive master bedroom, well-planned living spaces and tons of storage room! See it today before it's gone tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Sherwood Way have any available units?
1507 Sherwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1507 Sherwood Way have?
Some of 1507 Sherwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Sherwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Sherwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Sherwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Sherwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1507 Sherwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Sherwood Way offers parking.
Does 1507 Sherwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Sherwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Sherwood Way have a pool?
No, 1507 Sherwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Sherwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1507 Sherwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Sherwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Sherwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Sherwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 Sherwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

