1507 Sherwood Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Available immediately for short or long-term lease! Stately 2 story home is situated on a phenomenal corner lot on a quiet culdesac in a highly sought after Eagan neighborhood. Well-appointed home has been updated from top to bottom. You'll love the remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinet space, gorgeous granite countertops, fantastic oversized island and open concept feel! Great spaces thruout including 4 Bedrooms up, including a massive master bedroom, well-planned living spaces and tons of storage room! See it today before it's gone tomorrow!