1488 Auburn Ct

Save on your electric bill with this Solar-paneled and Smart Technology single family home in scenic Thomas Lake Heights! This split-level 5 bedroom (3 on same level), 3 bathroom house is set on a .46 acre fenced, flat lot. The yard backs up to an open field, Evergreen Park, and Thomas Lake Elementary. Thomas Lake Park and walking trails are just steps away as well. Relax and enjoy the views on the upper level deck or stamped concrete patio below.



Upper level features renovated bathrooms, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, L-shaped island with bkfst bar, pendant lights, custom tile backsplash, built in glass-front beverage fridge, and stainless steel appliances (new in 2017). Three bedrooms (all carpeted) on upper level include the master bedroom, which comfortably accommodates a king-sized bed plus furniture. Master also features two full closets with built-in organizers and an en suite bath.



Lower level walk has laminate flooring throughout and includes family room with gas fireplace, play/flex room, two bedrooms, updated 3/4 bath, utility room with washer/dryer, and loads of storage.



Other recent updates include Solar System on the roof (2017), new furnace/AC (2018), water softener, whole house water filtration system (2017), newer windows (2014) and roof (2013).



Home also features a 2.5 car attached garage with plenty of built in storage. Located on a low-traffic cul-de-sac and walkable to restaurants and shops! District 196 Schools!!



*Swingset shown in pictures is no longer on property. Pictures are from last year. See video tour for updated pictures: https://www.dropbox.com/s/s1shi32xfw99br1/IMG_0042.MOV?dl=0



Contact for additional information, please do not disturb current renters.