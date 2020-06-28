Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

1374 Lakeside Cir Available 10/01/19 Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Townhome, Great Location! Eat-in Kitchen, Deck! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This wonderful townhouse is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Eagan. It is conveniently located close to lakes, parks, and Lifetime Fitness, with easy access to Cliff Road and Hwy 35E.



This home has recently been remodeled with new carpet, paint, appliances, and cabinets! It features an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen w/ walkout to the deck, and an attached 2-car garage! There are 2 bedrooms upstairs and a 3rd bedroom/den on the lower level.



No pets, please.



Call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing today!



