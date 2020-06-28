All apartments in Eagan
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1374 Lakeside Cir

1374 Lakeside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1374 Lakeside Circle, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
1374 Lakeside Cir Available 10/01/19 Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Townhome, Great Location! Eat-in Kitchen, Deck! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This wonderful townhouse is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Eagan. It is conveniently located close to lakes, parks, and Lifetime Fitness, with easy access to Cliff Road and Hwy 35E.

This home has recently been remodeled with new carpet, paint, appliances, and cabinets! It features an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen w/ walkout to the deck, and an attached 2-car garage! There are 2 bedrooms upstairs and a 3rd bedroom/den on the lower level.

No pets, please.

Call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing today!

(RLNE5101380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 Lakeside Cir have any available units?
1374 Lakeside Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1374 Lakeside Cir have?
Some of 1374 Lakeside Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 Lakeside Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1374 Lakeside Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 Lakeside Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1374 Lakeside Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1374 Lakeside Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1374 Lakeside Cir offers parking.
Does 1374 Lakeside Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 Lakeside Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 Lakeside Cir have a pool?
No, 1374 Lakeside Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1374 Lakeside Cir have accessible units?
No, 1374 Lakeside Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 Lakeside Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1374 Lakeside Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1374 Lakeside Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1374 Lakeside Cir has units with air conditioning.
