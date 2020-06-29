1227 Timbershore Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Available Now!! Eagan Townhome on Timbershore Lane - Another Great Listing From Chance & Housing Hub! Call 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!



Available now! This is an updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath split level townhome located on quiet street in Eagan. Upper level features bright living room with walk out to porch. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with dishwasher included. New carpet in both bedrooms and full bath on the upper level. Lower level has new carpet family room with walk out to patio, 1/2 bath, utility room with W/D, and attached 2 car garage.



Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, heat, and water/sewer. Landlord pays for trash and handles the lawn care and snow removal. Dogs OK with additional pet rent and pet fee. Sorry no cats.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com - $45 per adult (18+) that will occupy the unit.



Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5347216)