1058 Kenneth Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

1058 Kenneth Street

1058 Kenneth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1058 Kenneth Street, Eagan, MN 55121

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Recently renovated from top to bottom, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to please. The main level features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, fresh paint and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and white soft-close shaker-style cabinets. The remodeled lower level features a family room, full bathroom, bedroom and lots of room for storage. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.

Washer and dryer hookups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1058KennethViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Kenneth Street have any available units?
1058 Kenneth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1058 Kenneth Street have?
Some of 1058 Kenneth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Kenneth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Kenneth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Kenneth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 Kenneth Street is pet friendly.
Does 1058 Kenneth Street offer parking?
No, 1058 Kenneth Street does not offer parking.
Does 1058 Kenneth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Kenneth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Kenneth Street have a pool?
No, 1058 Kenneth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Kenneth Street have accessible units?
No, 1058 Kenneth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Kenneth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 Kenneth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Kenneth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1058 Kenneth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

