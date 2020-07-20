20084 Cabrilla Way

Amenities
Lovely 3bd/1.5ba townhouse! 1300sq ft. New carpet! - Property Id: 118317
Located in Farmington off of highway 3. This place has everything you possibly could dream of. This townhouse includes 3 Large Bedrooms. That makes it great for your family. This home has High ceilings and a very large Kitchen with tons of cabinets. Brand new kitchen appliances!There is also a very nice and larhe backyard. There is also Hardwood Floors through out the home. You also have a 2 Car garage that has tons of storage.You have to come see it. This home is available ASAP. No evictions, Credit score minimn of 650, Non Smoking, No Pet's. This place is a must see!
No Pets Allowed
