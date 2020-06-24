949 122nd Lane North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool pet friendly

A great listing by Jenny Donahue and Linda Wallin from Renters Warehouse! Hurry to secure this one! 1800 finished square feet, 3 bedrooms on one level, family room with wood burning fireplace and built-ins, 2 level deck off dining room, bay window in kitchen, neutral decor throughout, nicely landscaped, close to Bunker Hills Regional Park with wave pool, golf, trails, horseback riding, sleigh rides, picnics and more! Very close to Sand Creek trails for biking and hiking! Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval. RENT: $1800, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1800, REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT: $500, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150,. Owner does not participate in Section 8.