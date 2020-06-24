All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

949 122nd Lane North West

949 122nd Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

949 122nd Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
pet friendly
A great listing by Jenny Donahue and Linda Wallin from Renters Warehouse! Hurry to secure this one! 1800 finished square feet, 3 bedrooms on one level, family room with wood burning fireplace and built-ins, 2 level deck off dining room, bay window in kitchen, neutral decor throughout, nicely landscaped, close to Bunker Hills Regional Park with wave pool, golf, trails, horseback riding, sleigh rides, picnics and more! Very close to Sand Creek trails for biking and hiking! Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval. RENT: $1800, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1800, REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT: $500, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150,. Owner does not participate in Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 122nd Lane North West have any available units?
949 122nd Lane North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 949 122nd Lane North West have?
Some of 949 122nd Lane North West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 122nd Lane North West currently offering any rent specials?
949 122nd Lane North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 122nd Lane North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 122nd Lane North West is pet friendly.
Does 949 122nd Lane North West offer parking?
No, 949 122nd Lane North West does not offer parking.
Does 949 122nd Lane North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 122nd Lane North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 122nd Lane North West have a pool?
Yes, 949 122nd Lane North West has a pool.
Does 949 122nd Lane North West have accessible units?
No, 949 122nd Lane North West does not have accessible units.
Does 949 122nd Lane North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 122nd Lane North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 949 122nd Lane North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 122nd Lane North West does not have units with air conditioning.
