2068 124th Ln Nw

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1996
Sq Footage: 2100 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 3 stall Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,000
Pets Policy: no pets - see notes
Laundry: In Unit
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful house available for rent Nov 1st. This home is in a family friendly neighborhood with a big yard and on a culdesac. Great location for an easy commute to the city, schools and local parks.
The first floor has a tiled kitchen with plenty of cabinets/storage, walk out to the deck, two living spaces, open floor plan, main level bedroom, tiled bathroom with custom shower and gorgeous media wall with fireplace.
Upstairs is a huge master with double doors & double closet, walk thru from master to the custom master bath with shower and whirlpool tub and another bedroom.
The lower level is a finished living space or fourth bedroom and a very nice 3/4 bathroom with shower and laundry room.
This home features, central air, gas stove, gas furnace, water softener and many other appliances that stay with the property.
This property is located within the Anoka School District. Close to highway 10 for easy access to the city. shopping, bus line, lite rail station and many conveniences just moments away.
Private message me to set up a showing or for more information.
This home is privately owned and privately managed.
FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Deck
On Cul De Sac
Yard
Lawn
Newer washer & dryer
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Tile floor & custom showers
Open floor plan
3 stall garage
Shed in the back
Garden area
Fire pit
12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. Tenants pay all utilities. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Talk to Tiffany about possible pet and extra deposit.
Application fee $60 per applicant & non refundable. Rental criteria includes income, credit history, rental history and criminal history review for qualifying.
**This property is not Section-8 approved.**
