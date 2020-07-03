2068 124th Ln Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1996

Sq Footage: 2100 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 3 stall Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,000

Pets Policy: no pets - see notes

Laundry: In Unit



DESCRIPTION

Beautiful house available for rent Nov 1st. This home is in a family friendly neighborhood with a big yard and on a culdesac. Great location for an easy commute to the city, schools and local parks.



The first floor has a tiled kitchen with plenty of cabinets/storage, walk out to the deck, two living spaces, open floor plan, main level bedroom, tiled bathroom with custom shower and gorgeous media wall with fireplace.



Upstairs is a huge master with double doors & double closet, walk thru from master to the custom master bath with shower and whirlpool tub and another bedroom.



The lower level is a finished living space or fourth bedroom and a very nice 3/4 bathroom with shower and laundry room.



This home features, central air, gas stove, gas furnace, water softener and many other appliances that stay with the property.



This property is located within the Anoka School District. Close to highway 10 for easy access to the city. shopping, bus line, lite rail station and many conveniences just moments away.



Private message me to set up a showing or for more information.



This home is privately owned and privately managed.



FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Deck

On Cul De Sac

Yard

Lawn

Newer washer & dryer

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans

Double pane / Storm windows

Cable-ready

High-speed internet

Wired

Tile floor & custom showers

Open floor plan

3 stall garage

Shed in the back

Garden area

Fire pit



12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. Tenants pay all utilities. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Talk to Tiffany about possible pet and extra deposit.

Application fee $60 per applicant & non refundable. Rental criteria includes income, credit history, rental history and criminal history review for qualifying.

**This property is not Section-8 approved.**



Private Message Me