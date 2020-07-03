All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:24 AM

2068 124th Ln Nw

2068 124th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2068 124th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1996
Sq Footage: 2100 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 3 stall Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,000
Pets Policy: no pets - see notes
Laundry: In Unit

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful house available for rent Nov 1st. This home is in a family friendly neighborhood with a big yard and on a culdesac. Great location for an easy commute to the city, schools and local parks.

The first floor has a tiled kitchen with plenty of cabinets/storage, walk out to the deck, two living spaces, open floor plan, main level bedroom, tiled bathroom with custom shower and gorgeous media wall with fireplace.

Upstairs is a huge master with double doors & double closet, walk thru from master to the custom master bath with shower and whirlpool tub and another bedroom.

The lower level is a finished living space or fourth bedroom and a very nice 3/4 bathroom with shower and laundry room.

This home features, central air, gas stove, gas furnace, water softener and many other appliances that stay with the property.

This property is located within the Anoka School District. Close to highway 10 for easy access to the city. shopping, bus line, lite rail station and many conveniences just moments away.

Private message me to set up a showing or for more information.

This home is privately owned and privately managed.

FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Deck
On Cul De Sac
Yard
Lawn
Newer washer & dryer
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Tile floor & custom showers
Open floor plan
3 stall garage
Shed in the back
Garden area
Fire pit

12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. Tenants pay all utilities. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Talk to Tiffany about possible pet and extra deposit.
Application fee $60 per applicant & non refundable. Rental criteria includes income, credit history, rental history and criminal history review for qualifying.
**This property is not Section-8 approved.**

Private Message Me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 124th Ln Nw have any available units?
2068 124th Ln Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 2068 124th Ln Nw have?
Some of 2068 124th Ln Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 124th Ln Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2068 124th Ln Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 124th Ln Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2068 124th Ln Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 2068 124th Ln Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2068 124th Ln Nw offers parking.
Does 2068 124th Ln Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2068 124th Ln Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 124th Ln Nw have a pool?
Yes, 2068 124th Ln Nw has a pool.
Does 2068 124th Ln Nw have accessible units?
No, 2068 124th Ln Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 124th Ln Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2068 124th Ln Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 2068 124th Ln Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2068 124th Ln Nw has units with air conditioning.

