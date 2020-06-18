All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
2067 103rd Ave NW - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

2067 103rd Ave NW - 1

2067 103rd Avenue Northwest · (612) 979-1582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2067 103rd Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Thompson Riverview Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Turnkey 2 bedroom townhome with attached garage. Unit recently updated, walk-in closet, laundry in unit. Quiet location with a private drive and quick access to shopping, freeways and more. Both bedrooms and bath are located on the lower level for privacy. The upper level hosts a huge living room, kitchen and dining area with access to the back yard and an area for grilling and backyard space. Please check out our videos to get a more personal interactive feel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTG9F9kYNsM&list=PLjR8vIcZd8LqzlYpgg95aMjEx2yXjK8UY

Click https://bit.ly/3cSTe8R to see all our available rental properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 have any available units?
2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 have?
Some of 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2067 103rd Ave NW - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity