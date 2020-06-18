2067 103rd Ave NW - 1

Amenities
Turnkey 2 bedroom townhome with attached garage. Unit recently updated, walk-in closet, laundry in unit. Quiet location with a private drive and quick access to shopping, freeways and more. Both bedrooms and bath are located on the lower level for privacy. The upper level hosts a huge living room, kitchen and dining area with access to the back yard and an area for grilling and backyard space. Please check out our videos to get a more personal interactive feel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTG9F9kYNsM&list=PLjR8vIcZd8LqzlYpgg95aMjEx2yXjK8UY
