2000 108th Ln Nw

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

You will not find a better place to live. This is a small building that is quiet with no drama building. Includes a 2 car garage with garage door opener - heat and water are paid



Small building with quality people. Most tenants have been living there more than five years.

Pictures do not do justice.



Large open kitchen

Custom cabinets

New carpet and flooring

Garage close to back door



Heat/ water/ garbage/ garage included - only pay electric

Super clean and well maintained unit



Main requirements all adults must fill out application:

Must have Good credit score min score of 680 or above.

Must not have any convictions or evictions.

Must have Good References form the last places you rented. (at Last 2).

Meet income requirements.



Application required for each adult- $25 application fee per adult (non refundable)



Non smoking - no pets