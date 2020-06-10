All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:10 AM

2000 108th Ln Nw

2000 108th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2000 108th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will not find a better place to live. This is a small building that is quiet with no drama building. Includes a 2 car garage with garage door opener - heat and water are paid

Small building with quality people. Most tenants have been living there more than five years.
Pictures do not do justice.

Large open kitchen
Custom cabinets
New carpet and flooring
Garage close to back door

Heat/ water/ garbage/ garage included - only pay electric
Super clean and well maintained unit

Main requirements all adults must fill out application:
Must have Good credit score min score of 680 or above.
Must not have any convictions or evictions.
Must have Good References form the last places you rented. (at Last 2).
Meet income requirements.

Application required for each adult- $25 application fee per adult (non refundable)

Non smoking - no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 108th Ln Nw have any available units?
2000 108th Ln Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 2000 108th Ln Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2000 108th Ln Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 108th Ln Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2000 108th Ln Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 2000 108th Ln Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2000 108th Ln Nw offers parking.
Does 2000 108th Ln Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 108th Ln Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 108th Ln Nw have a pool?
No, 2000 108th Ln Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2000 108th Ln Nw have accessible units?
No, 2000 108th Ln Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 108th Ln Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 108th Ln Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 108th Ln Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 108th Ln Nw does not have units with air conditioning.

