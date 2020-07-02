1610 107th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

NO PETS PLEASE!

3 Bed 2 Ba 2 Car Side-by-side Duplex for rent in Coon Rapids. This home is move-in ready now. The kitchen, dining and living room are found on the main level. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and an additional 3rd bedroom, family room and bath in the lower level. It's a spacious home with about 1600 sq ft of living area. The master bedroom has a surprisingly large closet. From the dining you can walk out to a solid deck that overlooks a huge yard, a riding lawnmower is recommended. The home has been updated with new paint throughout, new appliances, new furnace and air-conditioning and windows. It has been professionally cleaned. You will be responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping and Hwy 10. Be the first to view before it is gone!



Thank you for your interest in this rental property! Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure the safety of our tenants and their families, as well as our employees. If based off of the photos and description you see, you’d like to apply for the unit, please visit our website at www.BPM-MN.com and select Rental App from the top header. Please do not apply for this property if you are going to require an in-person showing before signing a lease. Properties are cleaned by a professional crew at every turn. Carpets and dryer vents are professionally cleaned as well.



• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.



• Income: 2.5x monthly rent, determined by take-home pay. Must provide current paystubs or personal tax return. • Bank Statements: No NSF history; Verifiable on-time rental payments to Landlord.



• Rental History: Current and previous Landlord must provide positive & verifiable rental history. If applying with other individuals, must have verifiable rental history together. Living with family is not considered verifiable rental history.



• Credit History: Sound financials are required. Accounts in collection, poor credit history, or late payments negatively impact application.



• Criminal History: No drug/violent/sexually related felonies in past 15 years. No felonies or unlawful detainers within the past 5 years.



• Job History: At current company a minimum of 6 months. Exceptions considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer or promotion. Must submit Offer Letter.



• Pets: With owner approval and will require an additional deposit and/or fees in addition to photo(s) of pets. Check ad for property you are applying for, as some owners do NOT accept any pets. There are restrictions in place should an owner choose to allow pets: no aggressive breeds, no puppies under 12 months, no kittens. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties. Requirements for a Service animal must be met or application will be denied.



• Applicants: Any adult over the age of 18 must apply and meet the above guidelines. The non-refundable fee is $50 per individual. If your application is denied for any reasons not listed in the criteria, you will be reimbursed your application fee.



