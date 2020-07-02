All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 1610 107th Avenue Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
1610 107th Avenue Northwest
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

1610 107th Avenue Northwest

1610 107th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1610 107th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO PETS PLEASE!
3 Bed 2 Ba 2 Car Side-by-side Duplex for rent in Coon Rapids. This home is move-in ready now. The kitchen, dining and living room are found on the main level. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and an additional 3rd bedroom, family room and bath in the lower level. It's a spacious home with about 1600 sq ft of living area. The master bedroom has a surprisingly large closet. From the dining you can walk out to a solid deck that overlooks a huge yard, a riding lawnmower is recommended. The home has been updated with new paint throughout, new appliances, new furnace and air-conditioning and windows. It has been professionally cleaned. You will be responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping and Hwy 10. Be the first to view before it is gone!

DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property! Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure the safety of our tenants and their families, as well as our employees. If based off of the photos and description you see, you’d like to apply for the unit, please visit our website at www.BPM-MN.com and select Rental App from the top header. Please do not apply for this property if you are going to require an in-person showing before signing a lease. Properties are cleaned by a professional crew at every turn. Carpets and dryer vents are professionally cleaned as well.

LEASE TERMS:
• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.

• Income: 2.5x monthly rent, determined by take-home pay. Must provide current paystubs or personal tax return. • Bank Statements: No NSF history; Verifiable on-time rental payments to Landlord.

• Rental History: Current and previous Landlord must provide positive & verifiable rental history. If applying with other individuals, must have verifiable rental history together. Living with family is not considered verifiable rental history.

• Credit History: Sound financials are required. Accounts in collection, poor credit history, or late payments negatively impact application.

• Criminal History: No drug/violent/sexually related felonies in past 15 years. No felonies or unlawful detainers within the past 5 years.

• Job History: At current company a minimum of 6 months. Exceptions considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer or promotion. Must submit Offer Letter.

• Pets: With owner approval and will require an additional deposit and/or fees in addition to photo(s) of pets. Check ad for property you are applying for, as some owners do NOT accept any pets. There are restrictions in place should an owner choose to allow pets: no aggressive breeds, no puppies under 12 months, no kittens. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties. Requirements for a Service animal must be met or application will be denied.

• Applicants: Any adult over the age of 18 must apply and meet the above guidelines. The non-refundable fee is $50 per individual. If your application is denied for any reasons not listed in the criteria, you will be reimbursed your application fee.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1610 107th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 1610 107th Avenue Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 107th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1610 107th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 107th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1610 107th Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1610 107th Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 107th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1610 107th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1610 107th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 107th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 107th Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1610 107th Avenue Northwest has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities