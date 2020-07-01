All apartments in Coon Rapids
12090 Magnolia Street NW

12090 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

12090 Magnolia Street, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
12090 Magnolia Street NW Available 01/17/20 Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Pick your paint colors and new carpet! Wonderful home in awesome Coon Rapids neighborhood. New furnace and central air in 2018. Spacious kitchen is bright and sunny. Main floor master BR w/ private 3/4 bath, HUGE lower level BR with whirlpool tub! Two fireplaces for winter ambience. Family room also has bar for entertaining your guests. Large deck and spacious, private fenced backyard will add to your experience. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12090 Magnolia Street NW have any available units?
12090 Magnolia Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 12090 Magnolia Street NW have?
Some of 12090 Magnolia Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12090 Magnolia Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
12090 Magnolia Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12090 Magnolia Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12090 Magnolia Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 12090 Magnolia Street NW offer parking?
No, 12090 Magnolia Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 12090 Magnolia Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12090 Magnolia Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12090 Magnolia Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 12090 Magnolia Street NW has a pool.
Does 12090 Magnolia Street NW have accessible units?
No, 12090 Magnolia Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12090 Magnolia Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12090 Magnolia Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 12090 Magnolia Street NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12090 Magnolia Street NW has units with air conditioning.

