Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

12090 Magnolia Street NW Available 01/17/20 Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Pick your paint colors and new carpet! Wonderful home in awesome Coon Rapids neighborhood. New furnace and central air in 2018. Spacious kitchen is bright and sunny. Main floor master BR w/ private 3/4 bath, HUGE lower level BR with whirlpool tub! Two fireplaces for winter ambience. Family room also has bar for entertaining your guests. Large deck and spacious, private fenced backyard will add to your experience. Come see today!



Listing Courtesy of 612RentNow.com at RE/MAX Results for $249,900



