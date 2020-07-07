All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

12060 Juniper Street NW

12060 Juniper Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12060 Juniper Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split entry home on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Coon Rapids. The upper level features a living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room with access to deck overlooking the backyard, a very nice kitchen with beautiful countertops, lots of cabinet and countertop space, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The lower level has a family room with another fireplace and built in shelves, two additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry room with washer and gas dryer. Other features include a 2 car attached garage, central air, fenced in backyard, side by side refrigerator with ice and water, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and alarm system. New carpet throughout. This home is walking distance to schools, close to shopping and Bunker Hills Regional Park with golfing, water park with wave pool, horseback riding and several other activities.

Approximate Utility Costs:
Electric = $40/mo.
Gas = $100/mo.
Water = $30/mo.
Trash = $20/mo.

No pets no smoking allowed at this home.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12060 Juniper Street NW have any available units?
12060 Juniper Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 12060 Juniper Street NW have?
Some of 12060 Juniper Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12060 Juniper Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
12060 Juniper Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12060 Juniper Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 12060 Juniper Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 12060 Juniper Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 12060 Juniper Street NW offers parking.
Does 12060 Juniper Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12060 Juniper Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12060 Juniper Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 12060 Juniper Street NW has a pool.
Does 12060 Juniper Street NW have accessible units?
No, 12060 Juniper Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12060 Juniper Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12060 Juniper Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 12060 Juniper Street NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12060 Juniper Street NW has units with air conditioning.

