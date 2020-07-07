12060 Juniper Street NW

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split entry home on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Coon Rapids. The upper level features a living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room with access to deck overlooking the backyard, a very nice kitchen with beautiful countertops, lots of cabinet and countertop space, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The lower level has a family room with another fireplace and built in shelves, two additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry room with washer and gas dryer. Other features include a 2 car attached garage, central air, fenced in backyard, side by side refrigerator with ice and water, electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and alarm system. New carpet throughout. This home is walking distance to schools, close to shopping and Bunker Hills Regional Park with golfing, water park with wave pool, horseback riding and several other activities.



Approximate Utility Costs:

Electric = $40/mo.

Gas = $100/mo.

Water = $30/mo.

Trash = $20/mo.



No pets no smoking allowed at this home.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.