10276 Hanson Blvd NW

Fixer Upper Rent to Own Townhome! - Property Id: 97533
Fixer Upper Rent to Own! Nice starter home. Needs cosmetic work mainly. 3 bedrooms all on the same level. Washer and dryer on the same level as the bedrooms. Walk down your deck to the backyard.
Price: $140,000
Down Payment: Required
Lease: 2 Years
Rent: $1350
Eric Janson, Realty Group, Inc.
No Pets Allowed
