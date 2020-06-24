All apartments in Coon Rapids
Find more places like 10276 Hanson Blvd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
10276 Hanson Blvd NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10276 Hanson Blvd NW

10276 Hanson Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coon Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10276 Hanson Boulevard Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Thompson Riverview Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fixer Upper Rent to Own Townhome! - Property Id: 97533

Fixer Upper Rent to Own! Nice starter home. Needs cosmetic work mainly. 3 bedrooms all on the same level. Washer and dryer on the same level as the bedrooms. Walk down your deck to the backyard.

Price: $140,000
Down Payment: Required
Lease: 2 Years
Rent: $1350

Eric Janson, Realty Group, Inc.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97533
Property Id 97533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4666702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW have any available units?
10276 Hanson Blvd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW have?
Some of 10276 Hanson Blvd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10276 Hanson Blvd NW currently offering any rent specials?
10276 Hanson Blvd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10276 Hanson Blvd NW pet-friendly?
No, 10276 Hanson Blvd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW offer parking?
No, 10276 Hanson Blvd NW does not offer parking.
Does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10276 Hanson Blvd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW have a pool?
No, 10276 Hanson Blvd NW does not have a pool.
Does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW have accessible units?
No, 10276 Hanson Blvd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10276 Hanson Blvd NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 10276 Hanson Blvd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10276 Hanson Blvd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW
Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Similar Pages

Coon Rapids 1 BedroomsCoon Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Coon Rapids Apartments with BalconyCoon Rapids Apartments with Parking
Coon Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Golden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities