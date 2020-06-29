10030 Redwood St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Available 4/1/2020!

Amazing Home and Property off Foley! Enjoy a spacious open space, nice updates and functionality in this ranch style one level home.

Features~

Wood and tile floors through out home

Spacious Lg. Living room with Bay window

Very nice Dining area w/FP and large widow overlooking front yard.

Eat in kitchen, with windows looking out to backyard.

Stainless Refrigerator

Glass top stove

Faux tile backsplash

Main level Laundry

Main level full bath

3 bedrooms on main level

Great windows and allow for lots of Natural light thru. out home!

2 car garage

Large fenced backyard w/perianal beds in front and back yard.

This home is for Pool Lovers and yard for Entertaining and the family dog.

The pool is partially surrounded by a new deck!!! It is fantastic.



This home is located in a great area close to shopping, retail, Dining, Mississippi River Park/Dam,schools and more!



Pet Policy : Dogs are allowed (Breed Restrictions) may apply.

Cat with approval

$300 Pet Deposit

$25.00 pet rent



Rental requirements -

Income 3 times the rent

Deposit equal to rent

Credit Score 600 plus

No felonies/Clean background

Sorry No Section 8 or Govt. Assistance for this property



Pool Fee Deposit $500 - Refundable w/no damages.

Plus Pool Open fee in May is $150

Pool Close fee end of Sept $189

Bi-Weekly Pool Service $80 + Chemicals Needed (Months May-September).

Pool fees will be on tenant portal May - Sept.



Water/Sewer is included in rent

Tenants pays all other utilities.



Please go to WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

To Apply for this home see application or fill out agent contact for showings.



Call/Text Cosette with questions

612.545.8138