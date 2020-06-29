All apartments in Coon Rapids
10030 Redwood St NW
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

10030 Redwood St NW

10030 Redwood Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10030 Redwood Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 4/1/2020!
Amazing Home and Property off Foley! Enjoy a spacious open space, nice updates and functionality in this ranch style one level home.
Features~
Wood and tile floors through out home
Spacious Lg. Living room with Bay window
Very nice Dining area w/FP and large widow overlooking front yard.
Eat in kitchen, with windows looking out to backyard.
Stainless Refrigerator
Glass top stove
Faux tile backsplash
Main level Laundry
Main level full bath
3 bedrooms on main level
Great windows and allow for lots of Natural light thru. out home!
2 car garage
Large fenced backyard w/perianal beds in front and back yard.
This home is for Pool Lovers and yard for Entertaining and the family dog.
The pool is partially surrounded by a new deck!!! It is fantastic.

This home is located in a great area close to shopping, retail, Dining, Mississippi River Park/Dam,schools and more!

Pet Policy : Dogs are allowed (Breed Restrictions) may apply.
Cat with approval
$300 Pet Deposit
$25.00 pet rent

Rental requirements -
Income 3 times the rent
Deposit equal to rent
Credit Score 600 plus
No felonies/Clean background
Sorry No Section 8 or Govt. Assistance for this property

Pool Fee Deposit $500 - Refundable w/no damages.
Plus Pool Open fee in May is $150
Pool Close fee end of Sept $189
Bi-Weekly Pool Service $80 + Chemicals Needed (Months May-September).
Pool fees will be on tenant portal May - Sept.

Water/Sewer is included in rent
Tenants pays all other utilities.

Please go to WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com
To Apply for this home see application or fill out agent contact for showings.

Call/Text Cosette with questions
612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 Redwood St NW have any available units?
10030 Redwood St NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 10030 Redwood St NW have?
Some of 10030 Redwood St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 Redwood St NW currently offering any rent specials?
10030 Redwood St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 Redwood St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10030 Redwood St NW is pet friendly.
Does 10030 Redwood St NW offer parking?
Yes, 10030 Redwood St NW offers parking.
Does 10030 Redwood St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10030 Redwood St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 Redwood St NW have a pool?
Yes, 10030 Redwood St NW has a pool.
Does 10030 Redwood St NW have accessible units?
No, 10030 Redwood St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 Redwood St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10030 Redwood St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 10030 Redwood St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10030 Redwood St NW has units with air conditioning.
