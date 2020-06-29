10030 Redwood St NW

Amenities
Available 4/1/2020!
Amazing Home and Property off Foley! Enjoy a spacious open space, nice updates and functionality in this ranch style one level home.
Features~
Wood and tile floors through out home
Spacious Lg. Living room with Bay window
Very nice Dining area w/FP and large widow overlooking front yard.
Eat in kitchen, with windows looking out to backyard.
Stainless Refrigerator
Glass top stove
Faux tile backsplash
Main level Laundry
Main level full bath
3 bedrooms on main level
Great windows and allow for lots of Natural light thru. out home!
2 car garage
Large fenced backyard w/perianal beds in front and back yard.
This home is for Pool Lovers and yard for Entertaining and the family dog.
The pool is partially surrounded by a new deck!!! It is fantastic.
This home is located in a great area close to shopping, retail, Dining, Mississippi River Park/Dam,schools and more!
Pet Policy : Dogs are allowed (Breed Restrictions) may apply.
Cat with approval
$300 Pet Deposit
$25.00 pet rent
Rental requirements -
Income 3 times the rent
Deposit equal to rent
Credit Score 600 plus
No felonies/Clean background
Sorry No Section 8 or Govt. Assistance for this property
Pool Fee Deposit $500 - Refundable w/no damages.
Plus Pool Open fee in May is $150
Pool Close fee end of Sept $189
Bi-Weekly Pool Service $80 + Chemicals Needed (Months May-September).
Pool fees will be on tenant portal May - Sept.
Water/Sewer is included in rent
Tenants pays all other utilities.
Please go to WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com
To Apply for this home see application or fill out agent contact for showings.
Call/Text Cosette with questions
612.545.8138