509 Satori Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 3 bed and 4 bath home is available for a 3/1 move in! Multi level Townhouse. 1st floor features, 1 bedroom/office and 1 bathroom. Access to garage. 2nd level features, bathroom, Kitchen with island and pantry, Walkout to deck, dining room, family room. 3rd level features, master bedroom with ensuite and two walk-in closets, additional bedroom with ensuite, laundry. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electric. (RENT: $1,995) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO Pets) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com