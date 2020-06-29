All apartments in Chaska
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:01 PM

509 Satori Way

509 Satori Way · No Longer Available
Location

509 Satori Way, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 3 bed and 4 bath home is available for a 3/1 move in! Multi level Townhouse. 1st floor features, 1 bedroom/office and 1 bathroom. Access to garage. 2nd level features, bathroom, Kitchen with island and pantry, Walkout to deck, dining room, family room. 3rd level features, master bedroom with ensuite and two walk-in closets, additional bedroom with ensuite, laundry. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electric. (RENT: $1,995) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO Pets) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Satori Way have any available units?
509 Satori Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 509 Satori Way have?
Some of 509 Satori Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Satori Way currently offering any rent specials?
509 Satori Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Satori Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Satori Way is pet friendly.
Does 509 Satori Way offer parking?
Yes, 509 Satori Way offers parking.
Does 509 Satori Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Satori Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Satori Way have a pool?
No, 509 Satori Way does not have a pool.
Does 509 Satori Way have accessible units?
No, 509 Satori Way does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Satori Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Satori Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Satori Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Satori Way does not have units with air conditioning.

