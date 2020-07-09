All apartments in Chaska
394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318

394 Wilderness Dr · No Longer Available
Location

394 Wilderness Dr, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2c657908b ---- This is an AWESOME place! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome in Chaska under $2,000! Three bedrooms on the top level. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & passes through to a full bath. Bright kitchen with newer black stainless steel appliances. Private patio. The quite end portion of the unit. This end unit is on a corner lot, at a dead end and faces a wooded area. Easy access to highway 212, Pioneer Trail and CR 41. Walking distance to Target & numerous other amenities. The resident pays ONLY gas and electric. Pet\'s NOT allowed, Sorry. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Check out the video tour - https://youtu.be/0lgErryWGEc Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or better, Home is not Section 8 Approved. Professionally managed home. $150 lease signing fee & application process takes less than 48 hours on most homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 have any available units?
394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 have?
Some of 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 currently offering any rent specials?
394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 is pet friendly.
Does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 offer parking?
No, 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 does not offer parking.
Does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 have a pool?
No, 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 does not have a pool.
Does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 have accessible units?
No, 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318 has units with air conditioning.

