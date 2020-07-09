394 Wilderness Dr , MN 55318

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2c657908b ---- This is an AWESOME place! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit townhome in Chaska under $2,000! Three bedrooms on the top level. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & passes through to a full bath. Bright kitchen with newer black stainless steel appliances. Private patio. The quite end portion of the unit. This end unit is on a corner lot, at a dead end and faces a wooded area. Easy access to highway 212, Pioneer Trail and CR 41. Walking distance to Target & numerous other amenities. The resident pays ONLY gas and electric. Pet\'s NOT allowed, Sorry. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Check out the video tour - https://youtu.be/0lgErryWGEc Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or better, Home is not Section 8 Approved. Professionally managed home. $150 lease signing fee & application process takes less than 48 hours on most homes.