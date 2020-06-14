Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska. Available Aug 1 - This bright, near new 2-story end-unit townhome is ready for you! A gas fireplace warms up the living room, and the kitchen has a door leading to a private patio. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a nice sized 2nd bedroom, and a full bath. The spacious loft can serve as a family room, office, etc. A great value in Chaska area. Two car attached garage.



Pets allowed- large or small, max 2. Water/Sewer, Trash, lawn care, and snow removal all included in lease. Available Aug 1, 2020



(RLNE3381190)