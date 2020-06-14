All apartments in Chaska
370 Wilderness Dr.

370 Wilderness Drive · (612) 888-0801
Location

370 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 370 Wilderness Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska. Available Aug 1 - This bright, near new 2-story end-unit townhome is ready for you! A gas fireplace warms up the living room, and the kitchen has a door leading to a private patio. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a nice sized 2nd bedroom, and a full bath. The spacious loft can serve as a family room, office, etc. A great value in Chaska area. Two car attached garage.

Pets allowed- large or small, max 2. Water/Sewer, Trash, lawn care, and snow removal all included in lease. Available Aug 1, 2020

(RLNE3381190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Wilderness Dr. have any available units?
370 Wilderness Dr. has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Wilderness Dr. have?
Some of 370 Wilderness Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Wilderness Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
370 Wilderness Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Wilderness Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Wilderness Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 370 Wilderness Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 370 Wilderness Dr. does offer parking.
Does 370 Wilderness Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Wilderness Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Wilderness Dr. have a pool?
No, 370 Wilderness Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 370 Wilderness Dr. have accessible units?
No, 370 Wilderness Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Wilderness Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Wilderness Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Wilderness Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Wilderness Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
