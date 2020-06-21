3414 Autumn Woods Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer. The home also includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space and matching appliances. The master has a walk-in closet and it's own access to the bathroom. As a bonus, there is a study for a great office space. The grounds feature a pergola and picnic area with barbecue grills and views of Lake Hazeltine. There are 6 golf courses close to the property: Hazeltine National, Chaska Town Course, Deer Run, Chaska Par 30, Halla Greens, and Bearpath. Pets Considered with an additional $25 monthly. The complex is just minutes away from Hwy 212, or take the bus into the Twin Cities from the nearby SouthWest Transit Station. Note that a $25 application fee and a $500 deposit are due at application. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery or call Bob at 612/351-3946.