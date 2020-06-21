All apartments in Chaska
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

3414 Autumn Woods Drive

3414 Autumn Woods Drive · (952) 221-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 2

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer. The home also includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space and matching appliances. The master has a walk-in closet and it's own access to the bathroom. As a bonus, there is a study for a great office space. The grounds feature a pergola and picnic area with barbecue grills and views of Lake Hazeltine. There are 6 golf courses close to the property: Hazeltine National, Chaska Town Course, Deer Run, Chaska Par 30, Halla Greens, and Bearpath. Pets Considered with an additional $25 monthly. The complex is just minutes away from Hwy 212, or take the bus into the Twin Cities from the nearby SouthWest Transit Station. Note that a $25 application fee and a $500 deposit are due at application. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery or call Bob at 612/351-3946.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive have any available units?
3414 Autumn Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive have?
Some of 3414 Autumn Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Autumn Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Autumn Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Autumn Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Autumn Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Autumn Woods Drive does offer parking.
Does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 Autumn Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3414 Autumn Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 3414 Autumn Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Autumn Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Autumn Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 Autumn Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
