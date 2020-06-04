All apartments in Chaska
1118 Rosemary Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 Rosemary Lane

1118 Rosemary Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Rosemary Ln, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Available Jan 1st! This beautiful 4Bed, 2.5Bath home features all 4 bedrooms on one level, one being the master with ensuite bath and walk-in closet, open kitchen, dining and living room great for entertaining. Highlights include wood floors, custom enameled moldings, and cabinetry in kitchen, walk-in pantry, large mud room, main level office, granite counter tops, stainless appliances including a cooktop and wall oven, linear fireplace, upper-level laundry, vaulted ceilings, bonus family room located on the upper level, unfinished lower level great for a rec room/storage. 3 car garage. Conveniently located next to Chaska Town Course. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Rosemary Lane have any available units?
1118 Rosemary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 1118 Rosemary Lane have?
Some of 1118 Rosemary Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Rosemary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Rosemary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Rosemary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Rosemary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 1118 Rosemary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Rosemary Lane offers parking.
Does 1118 Rosemary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Rosemary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Rosemary Lane have a pool?
No, 1118 Rosemary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Rosemary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1118 Rosemary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Rosemary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Rosemary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Rosemary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Rosemary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

