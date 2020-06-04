1118 Rosemary Lane

Amenities

Available Jan 1st! This beautiful 4Bed, 2.5Bath home features all 4 bedrooms on one level, one being the master with ensuite bath and walk-in closet, open kitchen, dining and living room great for entertaining. Highlights include wood floors, custom enameled moldings, and cabinetry in kitchen, walk-in pantry, large mud room, main level office, granite counter tops, stainless appliances including a cooktop and wall oven, linear fireplace, upper-level laundry, vaulted ceilings, bonus family room located on the upper level, unfinished lower level great for a rec room/storage. 3 car garage. Conveniently located next to Chaska Town Course. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult.