8743 North Bay Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This updated 2Bed/1Bath detached townhome has deeded access on Lake Riley. The main level houses the kitchen, dining and living room with walkout to the backyard and deck. The upper-level houses 2 bedrooms, one being the master with walk-in closet, and loft area. Highlights include granite countertops, SS appliances, tile backsplash, updated fixtures, laminate wood floors throughout the lower level, and 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for water, sewer, electric and gas. Owner pays HOA including Trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. This property is not approved for section 8. App fee $55 per adult.