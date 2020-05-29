All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 8743 North Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
8743 North Bay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8743 North Bay Drive

8743 North Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8743 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated 2Bed/1Bath detached townhome has deeded access on Lake Riley. The main level houses the kitchen, dining and living room with walkout to the backyard and deck. The upper-level houses 2 bedrooms, one being the master with walk-in closet, and loft area. Highlights include granite countertops, SS appliances, tile backsplash, updated fixtures, laminate wood floors throughout the lower level, and 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for water, sewer, electric and gas. Owner pays HOA including Trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. This property is not approved for section 8. App fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 North Bay Drive have any available units?
8743 North Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 8743 North Bay Drive have?
Some of 8743 North Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 North Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8743 North Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 North Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8743 North Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8743 North Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8743 North Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 8743 North Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 North Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 North Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 8743 North Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8743 North Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 8743 North Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 North Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 North Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 North Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8743 North Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University