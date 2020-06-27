All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:54 PM

730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101

730 West Village Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 West Village Road, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom two story townhouse in Chanhassen. This corner unit features updated flooring throughout, and a new kitchen featuring white shaker style cabinets with butcher block countertops and a brand new SS appliance package.. This unit also comes with one garage and laundry in unit. Townhome is located in lovely Chanhassen near parks and many stores that includes Byerly's and Target. Available Now! Rent is $1500.00 per month with a $1000 security deposit. Please contact Andre to set up a showing 612.222.6081

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 have any available units?
730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
Is 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 currently offering any rent specials?
730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 pet-friendly?
No, 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 offer parking?
Yes, 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 offers parking.
Does 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 have a pool?
No, 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 does not have a pool.
Does 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 have accessible units?
No, 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 2 BedroomsChanhassen Apartments with Garage
Chanhassen Apartments with GymChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University