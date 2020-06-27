730 WEST VILLAGE ROAD UNIT# 101

Amenities

Be the first to live in this completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom two story townhouse in Chanhassen. This corner unit features updated flooring throughout, and a new kitchen featuring white shaker style cabinets with butcher block countertops and a brand new SS appliance package.. This unit also comes with one garage and laundry in unit. Townhome is located in lovely Chanhassen near parks and many stores that includes Byerly's and Target. Available Now! Rent is $1500.00 per month with a $1000 security deposit. Please contact Andre to set up a showing 612.222.6081