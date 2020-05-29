All apartments in Chanhassen
449 Mission Hills Way E

449 Mission Hills Way East · No Longer Available
Location

449 Mission Hills Way East, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT: Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2Bath plus loft townhome in convenient Chanhassen location. Two Car Attached Garage. This place is stunning! The home recently underwent a complete renovation. Close to highway 212 for easy access to the cities, plus great shopping, restaurants, and many other conveniences. This home is being offered fully furnished and is available for as short as a six-month lease with month to month afterward. A traditional twelve-month lease is also available. Carefree living available in Mid January 2020.
Only available due to job relocation.

$1,995.00 Per Month
Background Check Required
Security Deposit = $4,500.00 (fully furnished)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Mission Hills Way E have any available units?
449 Mission Hills Way E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 449 Mission Hills Way E have?
Some of 449 Mission Hills Way E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Mission Hills Way E currently offering any rent specials?
449 Mission Hills Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Mission Hills Way E pet-friendly?
No, 449 Mission Hills Way E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 449 Mission Hills Way E offer parking?
Yes, 449 Mission Hills Way E offers parking.
Does 449 Mission Hills Way E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 Mission Hills Way E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Mission Hills Way E have a pool?
No, 449 Mission Hills Way E does not have a pool.
Does 449 Mission Hills Way E have accessible units?
No, 449 Mission Hills Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Mission Hills Way E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Mission Hills Way E has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Mission Hills Way E have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Mission Hills Way E does not have units with air conditioning.

