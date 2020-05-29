449 Mission Hills Way E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT: Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2Bath plus loft townhome in convenient Chanhassen location. Two Car Attached Garage. This place is stunning! The home recently underwent a complete renovation. Close to highway 212 for easy access to the cities, plus great shopping, restaurants, and many other conveniences. This home is being offered fully furnished and is available for as short as a six-month lease with month to month afterward. A traditional twelve-month lease is also available. Carefree living available in Mid January 2020.

Only available due to job relocation.



$1,995.00 Per Month

Background Check Required

Security Deposit = $4,500.00 (fully furnished)