Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
1949 Commonwealth Boulevard
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

1949 Commonwealth Boulevard

1949 Commonwealth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1949 Commonwealth Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Lovely 3 bed/3 bath townhome that sits in the highly desired Liberty on Bluff Creek Development. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom with a private master suite and walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with desired upper level laundry. Open kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Finished additional space downstairs would make a great movie theater or playroom. Enjoy summers with access to a community pool, park, trails and easy access to 212. Close to schools in Chaska and Chanhassen. Nearby Bluff Creek Golf Course, The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Lake Susan Park, and Downtown Chanhassen. (RENT: $2,100) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,100) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) Sorry, no pets. Owner does not participate in section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard have any available units?
1949 Commonwealth Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard have?
Some of 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Commonwealth Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 Commonwealth Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
