1949 Commonwealth Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool media room

Lovely 3 bed/3 bath townhome that sits in the highly desired Liberty on Bluff Creek Development. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom with a private master suite and walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with desired upper level laundry. Open kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Finished additional space downstairs would make a great movie theater or playroom. Enjoy summers with access to a community pool, park, trails and easy access to 212. Close to schools in Chaska and Chanhassen. Nearby Bluff Creek Golf Course, The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Lake Susan Park, and Downtown Chanhassen. (RENT: $2,100) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,100) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) Sorry, no pets. Owner does not participate in section 8.