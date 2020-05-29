1777 Marigold Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

This exceptional 6 year old Chanhassen home has been meticulously maintained by its owners, shows like new and is ready for move in today. Great features include 5 bedrooms (4 on upper level), huge master suite

w/private bathroom & large walk-in closet. Fabulous custom kitchen, large island, upgraded stainless appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, pantry and more. Spacious & open main level floor plan, sun room, formal dining room, gas fireplace and finished basement with awesome home theater. Great neighborhood, walking distance to park, close to schools & easy access to highway 212.