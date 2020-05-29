All apartments in Chanhassen
1777 Marigold Court

1777 Marigold Court · No Longer Available
Location

1777 Marigold Court, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This exceptional 6 year old Chanhassen home has been meticulously maintained by its owners, shows like new and is ready for move in today. Great features include 5 bedrooms (4 on upper level), huge master suite
w/private bathroom & large walk-in closet. Fabulous custom kitchen, large island, upgraded stainless appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, pantry and more. Spacious & open main level floor plan, sun room, formal dining room, gas fireplace and finished basement with awesome home theater. Great neighborhood, walking distance to park, close to schools & easy access to highway 212.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 Marigold Court have any available units?
1777 Marigold Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1777 Marigold Court have?
Some of 1777 Marigold Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 Marigold Court currently offering any rent specials?
1777 Marigold Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 Marigold Court pet-friendly?
No, 1777 Marigold Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 1777 Marigold Court offer parking?
Yes, 1777 Marigold Court offers parking.
Does 1777 Marigold Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1777 Marigold Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 Marigold Court have a pool?
No, 1777 Marigold Court does not have a pool.
Does 1777 Marigold Court have accessible units?
No, 1777 Marigold Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 Marigold Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1777 Marigold Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1777 Marigold Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1777 Marigold Court does not have units with air conditioning.
