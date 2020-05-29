1491 Pembroke Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Rental available in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Preserve at Bluff Creek.

Upper level: 3 large bedrooms, master 5 piece bath, additional full bath, loft & laundry room. Main level: living & family rooms, formal & informal dining rooms, mud room entry from a 3 stall tandem

garage, half bath & updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled back splash. Lower level: living room with wet bar, 3/4 bath with heated floors, 4th bedroom & exercise room. Easy commute to 212