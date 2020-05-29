All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

1491 Pembroke Pass

1491 Pembroke Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1491 Pembroke Pass, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rental available in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Preserve at Bluff Creek.
Upper level: 3 large bedrooms, master 5 piece bath, additional full bath, loft & laundry room. Main level: living & family rooms, formal & informal dining rooms, mud room entry from a 3 stall tandem
garage, half bath & updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled back splash. Lower level: living room with wet bar, 3/4 bath with heated floors, 4th bedroom & exercise room. Easy commute to 212

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1491 Pembroke Pass have any available units?
1491 Pembroke Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 1491 Pembroke Pass have?
Some of 1491 Pembroke Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1491 Pembroke Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1491 Pembroke Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 Pembroke Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1491 Pembroke Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 1491 Pembroke Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1491 Pembroke Pass offers parking.
Does 1491 Pembroke Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1491 Pembroke Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 Pembroke Pass have a pool?
No, 1491 Pembroke Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1491 Pembroke Pass have accessible units?
No, 1491 Pembroke Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 Pembroke Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1491 Pembroke Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 1491 Pembroke Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1491 Pembroke Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

