Specious townhome in great Champlin location! Open floor plan living space with lots of windows and natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and lots of storage space. Dining room opens up to private deck, living room features gas fireplace. Beautiful master suite with private bath, dual sinks and separate tub/shower plus a 2nd full bath and laundry on upper level. Unusually large size garage for townhome. Don't miss this one!