apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
51 Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN with washer-dryer
4 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
1 Unit Available
11898 Emery Village Drive N
11898 Emery Village Dr N, Champlin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1665 sqft
Available anytime from now to 9/1/2020. High demand Emery Village townhomes! Open floor plan lots of natural light, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space and tiles back splash.
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2057 sqft
Available anytime in July or August 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Champlin
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 14
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
Results within 5 miles of Champlin
12 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
$
1 Unit Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
12 Units Available
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,180
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
8 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
4 Units Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2032 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
1 Unit Available
Osseo
433 2nd Ave NE Lower
433 2nd Avenue Northeast, Osseo, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086 This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
12140 70th Ave N
12140 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Maple Grove home available in August! This home is a split level 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home located in Maple Grove.
1 Unit Available
113 102nd Ln. NE
113 102nd Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
113 102nd Ln. NE - Property Id: 300777 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Blaine.
1 Unit Available
11651 88th Avenue N
11651 88th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2298 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. No phone calls please. Request a showing online. Spacious 4BR, 3BA Townhome in great Maple Grove Location. Sunroom, walkout patio, wood burning fireplace, main floor laundry. Close to parks and shopping.
1 Unit Available
7318 147th Ln NW
7318 147th Lane Northwest, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1030 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Results within 10 miles of Champlin
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1427 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
13 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
$
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
27 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
17 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,237
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
27 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
