Brooklyn Park, MN
7581 Louisiana Avenue N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7581 Louisiana Avenue N

7581 Louisiana Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7581 Louisiana Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Hartkopf

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to a wonderful listing represented by Renters Warehouse. Located at 7581 Louisiana Ave N is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex with nice back yard. This split level style home has the kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, and bathroom upstairs. In the basement you will find a family room, the other bedroom and access to the utility room where the washer and dryer are. Both bedrooms and living spaces are generous in size. The owner is willing to considerer cats and dogs with a deposit. Tenants are responsible for taking care of the lawn care/snow removal and are to pay all utilities. Come check this place out!! You may schedule a showing online through the Renters Warehouse website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7581 Louisiana Avenue N have any available units?
7581 Louisiana Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 7581 Louisiana Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
7581 Louisiana Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7581 Louisiana Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7581 Louisiana Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 7581 Louisiana Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 7581 Louisiana Avenue N offers parking.
Does 7581 Louisiana Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7581 Louisiana Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7581 Louisiana Avenue N have a pool?
No, 7581 Louisiana Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 7581 Louisiana Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 7581 Louisiana Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 7581 Louisiana Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7581 Louisiana Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7581 Louisiana Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7581 Louisiana Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

