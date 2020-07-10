7581 Louisiana Avenue N

Amenities

Welcome to a wonderful listing represented by Renters Warehouse. Located at 7581 Louisiana Ave N is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex with nice back yard. This split level style home has the kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, and bathroom upstairs. In the basement you will find a family room, the other bedroom and access to the utility room where the washer and dryer are. Both bedrooms and living spaces are generous in size. The owner is willing to considerer cats and dogs with a deposit. Tenants are responsible for taking care of the lawn care/snow removal and are to pay all utilities. Come check this place out!! You may schedule a showing online through the Renters Warehouse website.