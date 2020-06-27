6317 Georgia Av

Amenities
3 Bd/2 Bath Brooklyn Park Home HUGE YARD & SS APPLIANCES! - Large home with a huge fenced in back yard and garage. You will love the new updated finishes and new stainless steel appliances.
Unit Features
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Storage space
Breakfast nook
Office / Den
Basement
Bonus / Rec room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Yard
Lawn
Ceiling fans
Double pane windows
Cable-ready
Community Features
Playground
Guest parking
Covered parking
Pets are okay with an extra deposit and $50.00 monthly dog rent fee. Deposit is $1450.00 and a application screening for credit, criminal and past rental is required from anyone over 18.
