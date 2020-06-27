6317 Georgia Av

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

3 Bd/2 Bath Brooklyn Park Home HUGE YARD & SS APPLIANCES! - Large home with a huge fenced in back yard and garage. You will love the new updated finishes and new stainless steel appliances.



Unit Features



Living room

Dining room

Family room

Storage space

Breakfast nook

Office / Den

Basement

Bonus / Rec room

Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Yard

Lawn

Ceiling fans

Double pane windows

Cable-ready



Community Features

Playground

Guest parking

Covered parking



Pets are okay with an extra deposit and $50.00 monthly dog rent fee. Deposit is $1450.00 and a application screening for credit, criminal and past rental is required from anyone over 18.



