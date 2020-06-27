All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

6317 Georgia Av

6317 Georgia Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6317 Georgia Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Lakeland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
3 Bd/2 Bath Brooklyn Park Home HUGE YARD & SS APPLIANCES! - Large home with a huge fenced in back yard and garage. You will love the new updated finishes and new stainless steel appliances.

Unit Features

Living room
Dining room
Family room
Storage space
Breakfast nook
Office / Den
Basement
Bonus / Rec room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Yard
Lawn
Ceiling fans
Double pane windows
Cable-ready

Community Features
Playground
Guest parking
Covered parking

Pets are okay with an extra deposit and $50.00 monthly dog rent fee. Deposit is $1450.00 and a application screening for credit, criminal and past rental is required from anyone over 18.

(RLNE2234450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Georgia Av have any available units?
6317 Georgia Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6317 Georgia Av have?
Some of 6317 Georgia Av's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Georgia Av currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Georgia Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Georgia Av pet-friendly?
Yes, 6317 Georgia Av is pet friendly.
Does 6317 Georgia Av offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Georgia Av offers parking.
Does 6317 Georgia Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6317 Georgia Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Georgia Av have a pool?
No, 6317 Georgia Av does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Georgia Av have accessible units?
No, 6317 Georgia Av does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Georgia Av have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Georgia Av has units with dishwashers.
Does 6317 Georgia Av have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6317 Georgia Av has units with air conditioning.
