Brooklyn Park, MN
5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N

5043 Ladyslipper Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5043 Ladyslipper Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Founders

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a stunningly landscaped lawn, while the backyard is complete with both a spacious deck and patio area, along with a lush-green lawn that offers all the space you need for enjoying sunny days. The interior offers plenty of space for making long-lasting memories, gorgeous hardwood flooring, plush carpeting for your comfort, several fireplaces for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N have any available units?
5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N have?
Some of 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N offers parking.
Does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N have a pool?
No, 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5043 Ladyslipper Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
