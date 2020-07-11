Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 courtyard e-payments game room guest parking lobby online portal pool table racquetball court tennis court

Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping. Our community also offers plenty of amenities to improve your life, like our indoor and outdoor pools, multiple sport courts, and a fitness center to get your blood pumping. Our excellent location is just minutes from the Mall of America, Ikea, and the MSP International Airport, and provides easy access to public transportation as well as Highway 77, I-35E, I-35W, and the I-494 corridor, making your commute easier than ever.



NOTE: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions:

Aeon/Village Club continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on our community, residents and team. We continue to follow guidance from the CDC on cleaning and disinfecting throughout our community. We have also implemented several temporary policies to further prevent potential exposure and transmission of the virus within the community.



We welcome you to visit our community online. Virtual tours are completed online. In-person tours are temporarily unavailable, but live digital tours are available through FaceTime and Skype. Please contact the leasing office to schedule a live digital tour. You can watch a 1 BR Video Tour here.



We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional customer services.