All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like Village Club Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
Village Club Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Village Club Apartments

1930 E 86th St · (916) 675-3545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 1 MONTH - 1 MONTH FREE RENT OR GIFT CARD EQUAL AMOUNT - $1000.00 off for each applicant
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN 55425
South Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1930-104 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1900-304 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1900-225 · Avail. now

$962

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1920-233 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1920-344 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1930-212 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1920-329 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1920-331 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1920-242 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
lobby
online portal
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping. Our community also offers plenty of amenities to improve your life, like our indoor and outdoor pools, multiple sport courts, and a fitness center to get your blood pumping. Our excellent location is just minutes from the Mall of America, Ikea, and the MSP International Airport, and provides easy access to public transportation as well as Highway 77, I-35E, I-35W, and the I-494 corridor, making your commute easier than ever.

NOTE: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions:
Aeon/Village Club continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on our community, residents and team. We continue to follow guidance from the CDC on cleaning and disinfecting throughout our community. We have also implemented several temporary policies to further prevent potential exposure and transmission of the virus within the community.

We welcome you to visit our community online. Virtual tours are completed online. In-person tours are temporarily unavailable, but live digital tours are available through FaceTime and Skype. Please contact the leasing office to schedule a live digital tour. You can watch a 1 BR Video Tour here.

We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional customer services.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40-$55
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: See office staff for list
Cats
deposit: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Club Apartments have any available units?
Village Club Apartments has 16 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Club Apartments have?
Some of Village Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village Club Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 1 MONTH - 1 MONTH FREE RENT OR GIFT CARD EQUAL AMOUNT - $1000.00 off for each applicant
Is Village Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Village Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Village Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Village Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Village Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Village Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does Village Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Village Club Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55438
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W
Bloomington, MN 55437
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity