Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping. Our community also offers plenty of amenities to improve your life, like our indoor and outdoor pools, multiple sport courts, and a fitness center to get your blood pumping. Our excellent location is just minutes from the Mall of America, Ikea, and the MSP International Airport, and provides easy access to public transportation as well as Highway 77, I-35E, I-35W, and the I-494 corridor, making your commute easier than ever.
NOTE: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions:
Aeon/Village Club continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on our community, residents and team. We continue to follow guidance from the CDC on cleaning and disinfecting throughout our community. We have also implemented several temporary policies to further prevent potential exposure and transmission of the virus within the community.
We welcome you to visit our community online. Virtual tours are completed online. In-person tours are temporarily unavailable, but live digital tours are available through FaceTime and Skype. Please contact the leasing office to schedule a live digital tour. You can watch a 1 BR Video Tour here.
We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional customer services.