Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving business center concierge e-payments fire pit online portal smoke-free community

Introducing Hampshire Hill Apartments, in Bloomington, MN where you will find a peaceful and private setting featuring contemporary studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment home is packed with the style and unparalleled space designed to make your life easier. Each apartment home boasts sleek, shaker style cabinets, faux wood plank flooring, stone-look countertops, ample closets, extra storage, and unique floor plan layouts to fit any lifestyle. Our park-like setting puts you in a central location near the Mall of America, MSP airport, and nearby biking and hiking trails. Bring your gym shoes, swimsuit, and your dog. We have a 24-hour, professional-grade fitness center, outdoor pool, off-leash dog park, and plenty of places to relax outdoors. Enjoy maintenance free living in an environment designed around you. If you are looking for the right place, at the right price, right now, look no further than Hampshire Hill. Schedule your personal tour today. We look ...