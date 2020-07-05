All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:16 PM

9861 Dellridge Road

9861 Dellridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

9861 Dellridge Road, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home that backs up to a nature reserve. This home features a spacious kitchen with Corian countertops, a stainless steel refrigerator, and wine cooler, and a 3 car attached garage. The master suite is located on its own level and features an en-suite bathroom, large walk in closet, and an additional loft space with built in book shelves. The lower level features 2 of the bedrooms, a full kitchen, full bathroom, and an additional washer and dryer. Enjoy sitting on your back deck that overlooks the large backyard and outdoor pool!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/zEe_qceAZWg

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable, Telephone & Internet

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 12. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9861 Dellridge Road have any available units?
9861 Dellridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9861 Dellridge Road have?
Some of 9861 Dellridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9861 Dellridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
9861 Dellridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9861 Dellridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9861 Dellridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 9861 Dellridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 9861 Dellridge Road offers parking.
Does 9861 Dellridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9861 Dellridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9861 Dellridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 9861 Dellridge Road has a pool.
Does 9861 Dellridge Road have accessible units?
No, 9861 Dellridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9861 Dellridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9861 Dellridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9861 Dellridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9861 Dellridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

