9861 Dellridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home that backs up to a nature reserve. This home features a spacious kitchen with Corian countertops, a stainless steel refrigerator, and wine cooler, and a 3 car attached garage. The master suite is located on its own level and features an en-suite bathroom, large walk in closet, and an additional loft space with built in book shelves. The lower level features 2 of the bedrooms, a full kitchen, full bathroom, and an additional washer and dryer. Enjoy sitting on your back deck that overlooks the large backyard and outdoor pool!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/zEe_qceAZWg



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable, Telephone & Internet



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 12. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now

