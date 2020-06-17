9705 Pleasant Ave

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom, two bath apartment for sublet. Community living with luxury amenities located only minutes from the airport and Mall of America! Sublet from March to June or extend your sublet into a lease. Flexible move-in dates. Cats and Dogs welcome, no size restrictions - some breed restrictions on dogs do apply. Additional storage unit and detached garages available.



Amenities include:

Indoor pool

Outdoor pool - largest in the state

Three saunas

Tennis courts

Indoor basketball court

Indoor raquetball court

Billiard tables

Shuffle board

Table tennis/ping-pong

Movie theater

Clubhouse with party area to rent

Fitness center

Free yoga classes

Business center

Pet friendly

Outdoor gas and charcoal grills

Outdoor gazebos

Fire pit

Dishwasher

Walk-in closet

Two A/C units in apartment

Quiet community

24-hour onsite maintenance



