9705 Pleasant Ave

Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath apartment for sublet. Community living with luxury amenities located only minutes from the airport and Mall of America! Sublet from March to June or extend your sublet into a lease. Flexible move-in dates. Cats and Dogs welcome, no size restrictions - some breed restrictions on dogs do apply. Additional storage unit and detached garages available.
Amenities include:
Indoor pool
Outdoor pool - largest in the state
Three saunas
Tennis courts
Indoor basketball court
Indoor raquetball court
Billiard tables
Shuffle board
Table tennis/ping-pong
Movie theater
Clubhouse with party area to rent
Fitness center
Free yoga classes
Business center
Pet friendly
Outdoor gas and charcoal grills
Outdoor gazebos
Fire pit
Dishwasher
Walk-in closet
Two A/C units in apartment
Quiet community
24-hour onsite maintenance
To request a showing and tour please call or text Roz