Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9705 Pleasant Ave

9705 Pleasant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Pleasant Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath apartment for sublet. Community living with luxury amenities located only minutes from the airport and Mall of America! Sublet from March to June or extend your sublet into a lease. Flexible move-in dates. Cats and Dogs welcome, no size restrictions - some breed restrictions on dogs do apply. Additional storage unit and detached garages available.

Amenities include:
Indoor pool
Outdoor pool - largest in the state
Three saunas
Tennis courts
Indoor basketball court
Indoor raquetball court
Billiard tables
Shuffle board
Table tennis/ping-pong
Movie theater
Clubhouse with party area to rent
Fitness center
Free yoga classes
Business center
Pet friendly
Outdoor gas and charcoal grills
Outdoor gazebos
Fire pit
Dishwasher
Walk-in closet
Two A/C units in apartment
Quiet community
24-hour onsite maintenance

To request a showing and tour please call or text Roz

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Pleasant Ave have any available units?
9705 Pleasant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9705 Pleasant Ave have?
Some of 9705 Pleasant Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 Pleasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Pleasant Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Pleasant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Pleasant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Pleasant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9705 Pleasant Ave does offer parking.
Does 9705 Pleasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Pleasant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Pleasant Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9705 Pleasant Ave has a pool.
Does 9705 Pleasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 9705 Pleasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Pleasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9705 Pleasant Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Pleasant Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9705 Pleasant Ave has units with air conditioning.
