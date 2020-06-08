All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

9522 Pleasant Avenue S

9522 Pleasant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Pleasant Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Newly refinished 2 BD / 1 BA Bloomington home offers hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet and paint throughout home. Lower level can be used as family room or storage. Laundry located in unit. Great location with easy access to 35W. Close to walking trails and parks. Large back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S have any available units?
9522 Pleasant Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S have?
Some of 9522 Pleasant Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 Pleasant Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Pleasant Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Pleasant Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 9522 Pleasant Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 9522 Pleasant Avenue S offers parking.
Does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9522 Pleasant Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S have a pool?
No, 9522 Pleasant Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 9522 Pleasant Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9522 Pleasant Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9522 Pleasant Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9522 Pleasant Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
