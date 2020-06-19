All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

9343 Elliot Avenue S

9343 Elliot Avenue South · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9343 Elliot Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This is move in ready, and a great place to call home. Features nicely furnished 1 bed/1 bath, self contained unit with kitchen, bath, den area that could double for a day bed room. Also has completely furnished kitchen with all the necessary pots, pans, plates, utensils, etc. Neat and clean, AND ALL UTILITIES are included. Convenient location close to the airport and Mall of America. This place is available 6/1/2020. Minimum 9 month lease. $55 application fee/ adult. One time $150 administrative fee for approved applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9343 Elliot Avenue S have any available units?
9343 Elliot Avenue S has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9343 Elliot Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
9343 Elliot Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9343 Elliot Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 9343 Elliot Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 9343 Elliot Avenue S offer parking?
No, 9343 Elliot Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 9343 Elliot Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9343 Elliot Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9343 Elliot Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 9343 Elliot Avenue S has a pool.
Does 9343 Elliot Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 9343 Elliot Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 9343 Elliot Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9343 Elliot Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9343 Elliot Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9343 Elliot Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
