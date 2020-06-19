9343 Elliot Avenue S

Amenities

gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym pool

This is move in ready, and a great place to call home. Features nicely furnished 1 bed/1 bath, self contained unit with kitchen, bath, den area that could double for a day bed room. Also has completely furnished kitchen with all the necessary pots, pans, plates, utensils, etc. Neat and clean, AND ALL UTILITIES are included. Convenient location close to the airport and Mall of America. This place is available 6/1/2020. Minimum 9 month lease. $55 application fee/ adult. One time $150 administrative fee for approved applicants.