8917 Elliot Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available November 1st! This home has been beautifully updated offering 4Bed/2Bath and 1722Sqft of living space. The main level houses 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, open living and dining room that walks out to the deck and fully fenced backyard. The inviting lower level houses 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, family room, and laundry. Highlights included an oversized 4 car garage with air conditioning and heat, fully fenced yard, SS appliances, granite countertops, updated floors, heated master bath tile floors, surround sound, recess lighting throughout. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. HPS Plan included. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8. New pictures coming soon!