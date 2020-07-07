All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 8917 Elliot Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
8917 Elliot Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8917 Elliot Avenue South

8917 Elliot Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8917 Elliot Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available November 1st! This home has been beautifully updated offering 4Bed/2Bath and 1722Sqft of living space. The main level houses 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, open living and dining room that walks out to the deck and fully fenced backyard. The inviting lower level houses 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, family room, and laundry. Highlights included an oversized 4 car garage with air conditioning and heat, fully fenced yard, SS appliances, granite countertops, updated floors, heated master bath tile floors, surround sound, recess lighting throughout. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. HPS Plan included. Dogs considered with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8. New pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 Elliot Avenue South have any available units?
8917 Elliot Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8917 Elliot Avenue South have?
Some of 8917 Elliot Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8917 Elliot Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8917 Elliot Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 Elliot Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8917 Elliot Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8917 Elliot Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8917 Elliot Avenue South offers parking.
Does 8917 Elliot Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8917 Elliot Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 Elliot Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8917 Elliot Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8917 Elliot Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8917 Elliot Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 Elliot Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8917 Elliot Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8917 Elliot Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8917 Elliot Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd
Bloomington, MN 55437
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55438
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University