Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

8608 Zenith Road

8608 Zenith Road · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Zenith Road, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable Bloomington Highland Area Split Entry - Property Id: 173460

Recently redecorated and upgraded. Kitchen/gathering area with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Living room with Fireplace and Family room with fireplace.
Attached single garage. Beautiful large yard. Peaceful neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173460p
Property Id 173460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5308883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Zenith Road have any available units?
8608 Zenith Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8608 Zenith Road have?
Some of 8608 Zenith Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Zenith Road currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Zenith Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Zenith Road pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Zenith Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 8608 Zenith Road offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Zenith Road offers parking.
Does 8608 Zenith Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 Zenith Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Zenith Road have a pool?
No, 8608 Zenith Road does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Zenith Road have accessible units?
No, 8608 Zenith Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Zenith Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Zenith Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 Zenith Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 Zenith Road does not have units with air conditioning.

