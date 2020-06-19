Comfortable Bloomington Highland Area Split Entry - Property Id: 173460
Recently redecorated and upgraded. Kitchen/gathering area with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Living room with Fireplace and Family room with fireplace. Attached single garage. Beautiful large yard. Peaceful neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173460p Property Id 173460
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8608 Zenith Road have any available units?
8608 Zenith Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8608 Zenith Road have?
Some of 8608 Zenith Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Zenith Road currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Zenith Road is not currently offering any rent specials.