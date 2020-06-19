8608 Zenith Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Comfortable Bloomington Highland Area Split Entry - Property Id: 173460



Recently redecorated and upgraded. Kitchen/gathering area with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Living room with Fireplace and Family room with fireplace.

Attached single garage. Beautiful large yard. Peaceful neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173460p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5308883)