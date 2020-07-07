All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:17 PM

8313 Sheridan Avenue South

8313 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8313 Sheridan Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
1 month free with a 16 month lease! This west Bloomington 3 bedroom/2 bathroom + den has been freshly updated from top to bottom. The brand new kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and soft-close white shaker cabinets. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a bonus room perfect for office/walk-in closet/hobby room. Oversized 2 car garage with extra side parking. Located within walking distance to Northwestern Health Sciences University and Penn American shopping area. Pets welcome with an additional monthly fee.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/8313SheridanViewing2019
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South have any available units?
8313 Sheridan Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South have?
Some of 8313 Sheridan Avenue South's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 Sheridan Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8313 Sheridan Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 Sheridan Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8313 Sheridan Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8313 Sheridan Avenue South offers parking.
Does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 Sheridan Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8313 Sheridan Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8313 Sheridan Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8313 Sheridan Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8313 Sheridan Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8313 Sheridan Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

