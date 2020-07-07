8313 Sheridan Avenue South

Amenities
1 month free with a 16 month lease! This west Bloomington 3 bedroom/2 bathroom + den has been freshly updated from top to bottom. The brand new kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and soft-close white shaker cabinets. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a bonus room perfect for office/walk-in closet/hobby room. Oversized 2 car garage with extra side parking. Located within walking distance to Northwestern Health Sciences University and Penn American shopping area. Pets welcome with an additional monthly fee.
Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/8313SheridanViewing2019
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.