Bloomington, MN
8131 Wentworth Avenue South
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

8131 Wentworth Avenue South

8131 Wentworth Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8131 Wentworth Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in a welcoming Bloomington neighborhood. When you walk in you have an open concept living area that flows into the kitchen. Kitchen has dark hardwood floors giving off a warmer feel. There are two bedrooms, both have large closet space. This home has a great fenced in backyard with a lovely garden, mature trees, patio and even a tree house! Detached over sized one car garage included. This home is in the 271 school district.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://youtu.be/KU3TGOcUcE8

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 months or longer lease term. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Charming Rambler w/ Fenced in Backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South have any available units?
8131 Wentworth Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South have?
Some of 8131 Wentworth Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 Wentworth Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8131 Wentworth Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 Wentworth Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8131 Wentworth Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8131 Wentworth Avenue South offers parking.
Does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8131 Wentworth Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8131 Wentworth Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8131 Wentworth Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8131 Wentworth Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8131 Wentworth Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8131 Wentworth Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

