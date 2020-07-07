8131 Wentworth Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home located in a welcoming Bloomington neighborhood. When you walk in you have an open concept living area that flows into the kitchen. Kitchen has dark hardwood floors giving off a warmer feel. There are two bedrooms, both have large closet space. This home has a great fenced in backyard with a lovely garden, mature trees, patio and even a tree house! Detached over sized one car garage included. This home is in the 271 school district.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://youtu.be/KU3TGOcUcE8



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 months or longer lease term. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Charming Rambler w/ Fenced in Backyard!