8100 Aldrich Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a huge backyard and 2 car attached garage to keep your cars snow free this winter! Central Air, hardwood floors, and an unfinished basement with a bonus rec room! Tons of kitchen cupboard space and an open floor plan for easy entertaining! All bedrooms are located on the main level.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.