Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

8100 Aldrich Ave S

8100 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8100 Aldrich Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a huge backyard and 2 car attached garage to keep your cars snow free this winter! Central Air, hardwood floors, and an unfinished basement with a bonus rec room! Tons of kitchen cupboard space and an open floor plan for easy entertaining! All bedrooms are located on the main level.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

