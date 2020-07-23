4425 Poplar Bridge Road

Amenities

Recently remodeled 3BR home in West Bloomington of France Ave near Poplar Bridge Park and Nine Mile Creek Park available September 1st. Basement level is currently being remodeled and will be ready for move in! Featuring large front yard, landscaped private back yard, two car detached garage, brand new washer/dryer set, tons of garage storage and huge storage area in basement, and located on a quiet scenic street, this 3BR home is a great value for the area. Easy access to 494, 35W, Normandale area, with shopping and grocery all short drive away.