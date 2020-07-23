All apartments in Bloomington
4425 Poplar Bridge Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:15 AM

4425 Poplar Bridge Road

4425 Poplar Bridge Road · (612) 254-0149
Location

4425 Poplar Bridge Road, Bloomington, MN 55437

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3BR home in West Bloomington of France Ave near Poplar Bridge Park and Nine Mile Creek Park available September 1st. Basement level is currently being remodeled and will be ready for move in! Featuring large front yard, landscaped private back yard, two car detached garage, brand new washer/dryer set, tons of garage storage and huge storage area in basement, and located on a quiet scenic street, this 3BR home is a great value for the area. Easy access to 494, 35W, Normandale area, with shopping and grocery all short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Poplar Bridge Road have any available units?
4425 Poplar Bridge Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4425 Poplar Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Poplar Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Poplar Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Poplar Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 4425 Poplar Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Poplar Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 4425 Poplar Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 Poplar Bridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Poplar Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 4425 Poplar Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Poplar Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4425 Poplar Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Poplar Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 Poplar Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4425 Poplar Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4425 Poplar Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
