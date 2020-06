Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3408 w 102nd Street Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Four Bedroom Home in Bloomington - This is a beautiful custom built home located on a private wooded lot with plenty of mature shade trees. The property is close to Normandale Hills Elementary school, shopping and freeway access.



This house features a master suite, a large open floor plan, sunken living room and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a built in oven and separate counter top stove. The house has beautiful built in cabinets and a large storage area. Lots of windows and a large deck for entertaining.



(RLNE4104458)