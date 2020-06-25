All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2710 West 110th Street

2710 West 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2710 West 110th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Completely Renovated West Bloomington Rental Home with 4BR and 2 Bath - Totally renovated property in West Bloomington. Great Location. New roof, Siding, Designer Kitchen, SS appliances, floor, carpet, windows, lighting and much more. Bathroom in main level totally renovated. In lower level new bathroom, carpet, bedroom with walk in closet, egress window and huge family room. A must see property. Plumbing 100% new and electrical 90% new. New A/C unit will be installed in the next few days.

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we may purchase the property, and lease it to you, at the listed rent, ask for more details!*

#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption

Broker reciprocity by National Realty Guild

(RLNE4832167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 West 110th Street have any available units?
2710 West 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 2710 West 110th Street have?
Some of 2710 West 110th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 West 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 West 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 West 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 West 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2710 West 110th Street offer parking?
No, 2710 West 110th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2710 West 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 West 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 West 110th Street have a pool?
No, 2710 West 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 West 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 2710 West 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 West 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 West 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 West 110th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 West 110th Street has units with air conditioning.
