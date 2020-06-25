2710 West 110th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Completely Renovated West Bloomington Rental Home with 4BR and 2 Bath - Totally renovated property in West Bloomington. Great Location. New roof, Siding, Designer Kitchen, SS appliances, floor, carpet, windows, lighting and much more. Bathroom in main level totally renovated. In lower level new bathroom, carpet, bedroom with walk in closet, egress window and huge family room. A must see property. Plumbing 100% new and electrical 90% new. New A/C unit will be installed in the next few days.



(RLNE4832167)