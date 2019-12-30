All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 11101 Vincent Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
11101 Vincent Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11101 Vincent Avenue South

11101 Vincent Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11101 Vincent Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready - Fully Renovated - RENT TO OWN! - 4 Bedroom House - Essentially a brand new SMART home! Modern design, open concept, large entertaining spaces! Fully updated kitchen with new appliances. New heating and air conditioning system. Custom updates done with integrity. Four Bedrooms. Master can accommodate a king bed & sitting area + private bath and walk-in closet. 3 of 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets! Huge lower level family room. Great laundry area.

Two car garage. Huge yard with great outdoor entertaining space.

Moments to state hiking/biking trails, shopping, easy transit access. 2018 updates: roof, siding, gutters, furnace, AC, electrical, PEX plumbing, H2O heater, main drain, ALL appliances, ALL fixtures, flooring, drywall, paint - MANY warranties included!

Rental Requirements: ALL APPLICANTS MUST QUALIFY UNDER EACH REQUIREMENT.
Age: Must be at least 21 years of age to contract for lease.
A credit, housing, and criminal conviction background check is run on all applicants.
Applicant should have a credit score of 625 or greater. Charged off accounts, collections, judgments, or bankruptcies may be grounds for denial. For credit scores of 600 to 624, residents are required to pay additional security deposit.
Rental History: The applicant(s) should have a positive past rental history or have previously owned a home (with mortgage in good standing). This includes no late rent payments, eviction actions, lease violations, or other negative housing history.
Income: A prospective Resident should meet the minimum income requirements must have a gross monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent

Non smoking unit
$40 application fee per adult
Dog/Cat ok with additional security deposit and additional pet rent. Limited to no more than 2 pets.

(RLNE4524553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11101 Vincent Avenue South have any available units?
11101 Vincent Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 11101 Vincent Avenue South have?
Some of 11101 Vincent Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11101 Vincent Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
11101 Vincent Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11101 Vincent Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11101 Vincent Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 11101 Vincent Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 11101 Vincent Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 11101 Vincent Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11101 Vincent Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11101 Vincent Avenue South have a pool?
No, 11101 Vincent Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 11101 Vincent Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 11101 Vincent Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 11101 Vincent Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11101 Vincent Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 11101 Vincent Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11101 Vincent Avenue South has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University