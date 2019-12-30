11101 Vincent Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in Ready - Fully Renovated - RENT TO OWN! - 4 Bedroom House - Essentially a brand new SMART home! Modern design, open concept, large entertaining spaces! Fully updated kitchen with new appliances. New heating and air conditioning system. Custom updates done with integrity. Four Bedrooms. Master can accommodate a king bed & sitting area + private bath and walk-in closet. 3 of 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets! Huge lower level family room. Great laundry area.



Two car garage. Huge yard with great outdoor entertaining space.



Moments to state hiking/biking trails, shopping, easy transit access. 2018 updates: roof, siding, gutters, furnace, AC, electrical, PEX plumbing, H2O heater, main drain, ALL appliances, ALL fixtures, flooring, drywall, paint - MANY warranties included!



Rental Requirements: ALL APPLICANTS MUST QUALIFY UNDER EACH REQUIREMENT.

Age: Must be at least 21 years of age to contract for lease.

A credit, housing, and criminal conviction background check is run on all applicants.

Applicant should have a credit score of 625 or greater. Charged off accounts, collections, judgments, or bankruptcies may be grounds for denial. For credit scores of 600 to 624, residents are required to pay additional security deposit.

Rental History: The applicant(s) should have a positive past rental history or have previously owned a home (with mortgage in good standing). This includes no late rent payments, eviction actions, lease violations, or other negative housing history.

Income: A prospective Resident should meet the minimum income requirements must have a gross monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent



Non smoking unit

$40 application fee per adult

Dog/Cat ok with additional security deposit and additional pet rent. Limited to no more than 2 pets.



(RLNE4524553)