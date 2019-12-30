10911 Sumter Ave S

Amenities
Available 8/1
You must see this fabulous two bedroom, two bath townhome in super convenient location in Bloomington! Close to parks, shops, dining and entertainment, and a quick drive to 169. This townhome has a screened in porch, lots of storage space, and this community also features two swimming pools!
Bring your pets! Pet policy: Cats and Dogs Under 50lbs considered with additional deposit of $200 and (Refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent. 2 Pets max.
Water, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, and snow removal all INCLUDED in rent!
Rental requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets allowed. Max two pets, 75lbs total for all pets (each pet must be under 38lbs if two)
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available 8/1
One-car garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing!