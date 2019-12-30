All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 10911 Sumter Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
10911 Sumter Ave S
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

10911 Sumter Ave S

10911 Sumter Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10911 Sumter Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 8/1

You must see this fabulous two bedroom, two bath townhome in super convenient location in Bloomington! Close to parks, shops, dining and entertainment, and a quick drive to 169. This townhome has a screened in porch, lots of storage space, and this community also features two swimming pools!

Bring your pets! Pet policy: Cats and Dogs Under 50lbs considered with additional deposit of $200 and (Refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent. 2 Pets max.

Water, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, and snow removal all INCLUDED in rent!

Rental requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets allowed. Max two pets, 75lbs total for all pets (each pet must be under 38lbs if two)
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available 8/1
One-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 Sumter Ave S have any available units?
10911 Sumter Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 10911 Sumter Ave S have?
Some of 10911 Sumter Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 Sumter Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10911 Sumter Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 Sumter Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10911 Sumter Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 10911 Sumter Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 10911 Sumter Ave S offers parking.
Does 10911 Sumter Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10911 Sumter Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 Sumter Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 10911 Sumter Ave S has a pool.
Does 10911 Sumter Ave S have accessible units?
No, 10911 Sumter Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 Sumter Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10911 Sumter Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 10911 Sumter Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10911 Sumter Ave S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55438
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University