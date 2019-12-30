10911 Sumter Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 8/1



You must see this fabulous two bedroom, two bath townhome in super convenient location in Bloomington! Close to parks, shops, dining and entertainment, and a quick drive to 169. This townhome has a screened in porch, lots of storage space, and this community also features two swimming pools!



Bring your pets! Pet policy: Cats and Dogs Under 50lbs considered with additional deposit of $200 and (Refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent. 2 Pets max.



Water, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, and snow removal all INCLUDED in rent!



Rental requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets allowed. Max two pets, 75lbs total for all pets (each pet must be under 38lbs if two)

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available 8/1

One-car garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing!