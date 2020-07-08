10750 Nesbitt Ave. S.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Great 2-level duplex located in West Bloomington! Beautiful ceramic tile flooring welcomes you as you step into the large foyer from the front door or garage door. There's a large family/bonus room with a bay window and wood laminate floors, along with a 1/2 bathroom and laundry room. The upper/main floor offers open living/dining rooms featuring a gas fireplace, and the kitchen. There's a deck off of the living room area that looks out to the front of the property, as well as a larger deck off of the dining area. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a large kitchen window. Down the hall you'll find two guest bedrooms, both with a wall length of closets, a full bathroom and a master bedroom with walk-in closet and private 3/4 bathroom. Two car attached garage. Convenient location right off of Old Shakopee Road, close to HWY 169 access. Bloomington School District.



TAKE A VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/r88gcrpK1hI



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1695 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Snow and lawn care are included. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautiful, well maintained duplex w/ 3 BR's on Same Level!