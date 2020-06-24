All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 9451 Van Buren St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
9451 Van Buren St North East
Last updated April 7 2019 at 7:33 PM

9451 Van Buren St North East

9451 Van Buren Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9451 Van Buren Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434
Clover Leaf Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
pet friendly
Another New Listing From Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse.1300sqft. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome located in Blaine features a tasteful rustic theme. It has a 2 car garage, loft, 1 stone fireplace and 1 brick fireplace, knotty pine paneling, flooring and hand rails, big closets, ceiling fans and more. There is a huge patio out from the walk-out family room for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Come see for yourself! Pets accepted with $800 deposit This home is not approved for section 8. Tenant responsible for all utilities and $7/mo processing and reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer care. Looking for a long term tenant that will care for this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9451 Van Buren St North East have any available units?
9451 Van Buren St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 9451 Van Buren St North East have?
Some of 9451 Van Buren St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9451 Van Buren St North East currently offering any rent specials?
9451 Van Buren St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9451 Van Buren St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 9451 Van Buren St North East is pet friendly.
Does 9451 Van Buren St North East offer parking?
Yes, 9451 Van Buren St North East offers parking.
Does 9451 Van Buren St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9451 Van Buren St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9451 Van Buren St North East have a pool?
No, 9451 Van Buren St North East does not have a pool.
Does 9451 Van Buren St North East have accessible units?
No, 9451 Van Buren St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 9451 Van Buren St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 9451 Van Buren St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9451 Van Buren St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 9451 Van Buren St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University