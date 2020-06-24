9451 Van Buren St North East

Amenities

Another New Listing From Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse.1300sqft. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome located in Blaine features a tasteful rustic theme. It has a 2 car garage, loft, 1 stone fireplace and 1 brick fireplace, knotty pine paneling, flooring and hand rails, big closets, ceiling fans and more. There is a huge patio out from the walk-out family room for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Come see for yourself! Pets accepted with $800 deposit This home is not approved for section 8. Tenant responsible for all utilities and $7/mo processing and reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer care. Looking for a long term tenant that will care for this great home!