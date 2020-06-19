All apartments in Blaine
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

11414 5th Place Northeast

11414 5th Place Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1738718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11414 5th Place Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1120sq. ft. of living space, brand new appliances, washer & dryer hookups, central heating & air, and more!
Located in family-friendly Four Seasons MHC, the community offers a sparkling swimming pool, community clubhouse, basketball court, playground, and more!

"**ALERT: If you were directed to this home from Craigslist, please notify us. it is likely a fraud. We will never ask you to send security deposits by a wire or money transfer applications**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 5th Place Northeast have any available units?
11414 5th Place Northeast has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11414 5th Place Northeast have?
Some of 11414 5th Place Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 5th Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11414 5th Place Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 5th Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 11414 5th Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 11414 5th Place Northeast offer parking?
No, 11414 5th Place Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 11414 5th Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11414 5th Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 5th Place Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 11414 5th Place Northeast has a pool.
Does 11414 5th Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11414 5th Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 5th Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 11414 5th Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11414 5th Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11414 5th Place Northeast has units with air conditioning.
