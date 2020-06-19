11414 5th Place Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool

This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1120sq. ft. of living space, brand new appliances, washer & dryer hookups, central heating & air, and more!

Located in family-friendly Four Seasons MHC, the community offers a sparkling swimming pool, community clubhouse, basketball court, playground, and more!



"**ALERT: If you were directed to this home from Craigslist, please notify us. it is likely a fraud. We will never ask you to send security deposits by a wire or money transfer applications**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.